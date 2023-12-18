Defendant pleads not guilty to murdering their mother

A 25-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murdering their mother but admitted manslaughter by means of diminished responsibility.

Anarlin Jones, who was previously referred to as Bronwyn Jones, of Bordon, Hampshire, entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court in connection with the death of Anna Jones.

The body of the 44-year-old was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Judge Michael Bowes KC adjourned the case for a trial to start on April 10, with a further hearing on February 15.

He told the defendant: “The next hearing is fixed for the 15th February. The defendant is to be produced and remains in custody in the meantime.”

A daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum. She meant everything to me, she was my world.

“I love you so much. I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace, Mummy.”