Sunak warns migrants could ‘overwhelm’ countries in Rome speech

Changes to global refugee rules could be needed to tackle illegal migration, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said, as he warned of the threat of migrants to “overwhelm” European countries.

At a gathering of Italian conservatives and right-wingers in Rome, Mr Sunak offered a stark warning about illegal migration and the need for radical solutions to tackle the issue.

Mr Sunak said “enemies” want to use migration as a “weapon”, “deliberately driving people to our shores to try to destabilise our society”.

“If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most.

“If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that.

“Because if we don’t fix this problem now, the boats will keep coming and more lives will be lost at sea.”

He had warm praise for Italian prime minster Giorgia Meloni, at whose Brothers of Italy annual Atreju event he was speaking.

Ms Meloni is another prime minister who has sought to lead tough action on migrants arriving across the Mediterranean, and the two leaders have developed a close partnership in recent months.

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni hugs Rishi Sunak as he leaves the annual political festival Atreju (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

While in Rome on the one-day trip, Mr Sunak also met Ms Meloni and Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama for talks on illegal migration.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was among those at the Atreju event, which has been attended by former Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Mr Sunak has sought to win support from European allies to help crack down on illegal migration, with Albania and Italy seen as key partners.

A returns agreement with Albania has been repeatedly touted by the Government as a key achievement in the broader effort to put a stop to small boats crossing the Channel.

The last week in Westminster has been dominated by the Government’s bid to push ahead with plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda to curb the crossings.