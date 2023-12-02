England urged to take train to Euro 2024 to cut carbon emissions

The England football team is being urged to travel to Euro 2024 by train rather than plane to cut carbon emissions.

Pressure group Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) called for the team to “change the way people think about travelling”.

The draw for next year’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany takes place on Saturday.

In October, the French Football Federation announced its national teams will travel by train for all trips under three hours.

CBT campaigns manager Michael Solomon Williams said: “Changing the way we travel is critical in our fight against climate change.

“Football clubs and football players are hugely influential and can help change the way people think about travelling.

“The English Football Association should take this opportunity to score an open goal.

“By matching the French team’s pledge to travel by train not plane, they can set an example to other teams and to football fans around the world.”

Travelling from London to many parts of Germany by rail is possible by taking a Eurostar service to Brussels or Paris and connecting onto an InterCity Express train.

The PA news agency understands the Football Association’s travel plans will not be finalised until they have digested the outcome of Saturday’s draw.

However, the governing body is conscious of the importance of sustainability and that will be weighed up alongside security and logistical considerations, which are overseen by tournament organisers Uefa.

Football clubs have come under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

BBC Sport research found evidence of 81 domestic flights made by Premier League teams to and from 100 matches between January 19 and March 19 2023.

These included flights from Newcastle to Liverpool, from London to Leicester, and from East Midlands Airport to Blackpool.