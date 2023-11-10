Boy, 14, accused of murdering Alfie Lewis makes first appearance at crown court

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis outside a school in Leeds is due to enter a plea to the charge next month.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Friday members of Alfie’s family sat in the public gallery as the teenager accused of stabbing him to death made his first appearance at crown court.

Wearing glasses and a grey sweatshirt over a white shirt, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing and was not asked to enter pleas to the charges of murder and possessing a knife.

Tributes left on a bench on Broadgate Lane, Horsforth (Dave Higgens/PA)

Nicholas Lumley KC, representing the defendant, told Leeds Crown Court he “admits he was there” (at the scene).

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded the teenager into youth detention accommodation until his plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court on December 8.

The judge said “concerns for (the defendant’s) safety” were among the considerations when deciding where he should stay until his next appearance.

“The issues in the case are not fully defined, the background to the case is not yet known,” he said.

“I have considered remanding (the youth) to local authority accommodation but I consider something more secure is required at this time.”