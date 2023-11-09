Suella Braverman’s claims of police bias not signed off by Downing Street

Suella Braverman’s explosive article in which she accused police of “playing favourites” with pro-Palestinian protesters was not signed off by Downing Street in advance.

No 10 is looking into what happened, while saying Rishi Sunak still has full confidence in the Home Secretary.

Her comments have sparked a fresh row within the Conservative Party, with Cabinet colleague Mark Harper slapping them down, after ministers have in recent days already sought to distance themselves from other claims she made describing homelessness as a “lifestyle choice”.

The Prime Minister is facing calls from opposition parties to sack Mrs Braverman over the “irresponsible” and “divisive” remarks about policing which they say fan the risk of unrest this weekend.

In her Times piece ahead of a march calling for a Gaza ceasefire that is set to go ahead on Armistice Day despite Government objections, the Home Secretary said aggressive right-wing protesters are met with a stern response by officers while “pro-Palestinian mobs” are “largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law”.

The former chief inspector of constabulary Sir Tom Winsor said Mrs Braverman’s comment “crosses the line” by breaking the convention that a Home Secretary should not question the operational integrity of the police.

Questioned about Mrs Braverman’s claims of police bias, Transport Secretary Mr Harper directly contradicted her view.

“I think all police forces are focused on upholding the law without fear or favour,” he told Times Radio on Thursday.