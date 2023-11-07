Holocaust Memorial Bill returns as Government vows to tackle antisemitism

A national Holocaust memorial will be built next to Parliament, the Government has pledged as it re-stated its efforts to tackle antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel last month.

A vow to build a Holocaust memorial and learning centre was first made in January 2015.

However, the plan for construction in Victoria Tower Gardens in central London ran into difficulties over a 1900 law protecting the parkland.

There has been a dispute over where the memorial should be built (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

On Tuesday, as part of the King’s Speech, it was confirmed the Holocaust Memorial Bill will return to the next session of Parliament.

Planning permission was granted in July 2021 after a public inquiry and the recommendations of planning inspector David Morgan.

But it was challenged in the High Court by the London Historic Parks and Gardens Trust, which argued against building the centre on the small triangular Grade II-listed park to the south of Parliament.

The London County Council (Improvements) Act 1900 required the land to be used as a public park.

The Bill intends to update the legislation, removing the legal obstacle that has prevented the project from going ahead.

It would also give the Government powers to use public funding to build and operate the centre.

The centre’s site, next to what is seen as the heart of British democracy, is deliberately intended to act as a public reminder of the Holocaust and its victims.

Its design will be sensitive to the heritage and current uses of the gardens, the Government said, and will take up around 7.5% of the park.

Announcing the Bill, the King said: “My government is committed to tackling antisemitism and ensuring that the Holocaust is never forgotten.

“A Bill will progress the construction of a national Holocaust memorial and learning centre in Victoria Tower Gardens.”

The Government noted the large rise in antisemitic incidents of late, following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

It said this is a reminder that efforts must continue to drive out antisemitism from society.

The Economic Activities of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill is also making a return in the next parliamentary session.

The Bill implements a ban on public bodies imposing their own direct or indirect boycotts, disinvestment or sanctions campaigns against other countries.

The Government said the Bill applies to all countries equally but mentioned in particular the Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which it said calls on public bodies to treat Israel differently.

The Government said this is divisive and expressed concern that such campaigns are linked to rising antisemitism in the UK, especially in the wake of the October attack.