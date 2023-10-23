Notification Settings

Nicola Sturgeon passes driving test first time

UK NewsPublished:

The former first minister started lessons after quitting Bute House earlier this year.

Nicola Sturgeon smiling

Nicola Sturgeon has passed her driving test, less than a year after leaving Bute House.

Scotland’s former first minister quit in March, with one of her goals to learn to drive.

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon posted a photo of herself and her driving instructor to Instagram, announcing she had passed her test.

“So this happened today – at the tender age of 53, I passed my driving test (first time!!!),” she said in the caption.

“I couldn’t have done it without my brilliant instructor Andy MacFarlane of Caledonian Learner Driver Training.

“It was really important to me, as a 53-year-old former FM, not just to have an excellent teacher but someone I could trust and feel comfortable with – Andy was all of that and more.

“The whole experience has taken me well out of any notion of a comfort zone, but hopefully proves that it’s never too late in life to do something new.”

