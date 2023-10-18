Flooding causes disruption as Storm Babet hits Ireland

Rain stock

Spot flooding has caused disruption in southern parts of Ireland as Storm Babet hit the island.

Cork was among the places affected on Wednesday morning as heavy rain caused some roads to flood during rush hour.

Cork City Council said many areas of the city had experienced “significant surface water flooding”.

Morning update: Many areas of city experiencing significant surface water flooding. City council crews are responding but resources are stretched. Flooding is likely to continue for some time so travel with care @MetEireann say more heavy rain until lunchtime.#StormBabet pic.twitter.com/fLKYqWfiHM — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) October 18, 2023

“City council crews are responding but resources are stretched,” the council posted on X.

“Flooding is likely to continue for some time so travel with care.”

Irish forecaster Met Eireann has issued an orange rain warning for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford that remains in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning covering the province of Leinster and counties Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan is in place until 8pm while a similar yellow warning for the province of Connacht and counties Limerick, Tipperary and Clare is in effect until 6pm.

Strong and gusty east to southeast winds are also forecast across the island.

The Met Office in the UK has issued a yellow rain warning covering Northern Ireland from 2pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.