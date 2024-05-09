Harry and Meghan set to arrive in Nigeria for three-day visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to begin their three-day visit to Nigeria.

Harry and Meghan will arrive in the west African country on Friday on the invitation of the chief of defence staff.

The couple are due to visit a school before the duke meets injured service members at a military hospital.

The Duke of Sussex leaves St Paul’s Cathedral in London after attending a service of thanksgiving to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games (Yui Mok/PA)

They will also attend a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered, which collaborates with the Invictus Games, as well as a reception where military families will be honoured.

Meghan is then due to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

The couple’s other engagements include a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

It comes after the duke celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds of people from the “Invictus family”.

The St Paul’s Cathedral service to recognise the Paralympic-style competition the royal founded began as a few miles away the King met guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The monarch and his son did not meet during Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme”, said the duke’s spokesman in a statement.

There have been reports of issues of trust but the statement had a conciliatory tone and mentioned how the duke hoped to “see him soon”.

The Invictus Games was founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Harry met Nigeria’s chief of defence staff in Germany last September at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Local newspapers reported that Defence Headquarters was “honoured” and “delighted” after Harry and Meghan, who is of Nigerian descent, had accepted the invitation.

It will be their first visit to Nigeria as a couple.