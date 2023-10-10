Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 10

UK NewsPublished:

The growing Israel-Gaza conflict again dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

British newspapers

Britain’s daily newspapers have again dedicated their front pages to the growing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail, the i, The Guardian and the Financial Times have all opted to lead with Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant’s vow to lay siege to those within the Gaza blockade.

The Times, Telegraph, Daily Mail and i all feature the promise of Hamas rebels that one hostage will die for every strike on Gaza by Israel.

The Daily Mirror has painted a grim picture of the human toll of war with the headline “Pray for the innocents”.

The Daily Express runs with the simple headlie “bloodbath”.

The Metro tells of those “trapped in hell” while The Sun features a grim warning that the bloodshed is here to stay.

The Independent focuses on the 10 Britons either dead or considered missing in the Gaza-Israel conflict.

Only the Daily Star has opted for another story with a front page on the perils of fine dining.



