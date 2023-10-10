George Michael jacket and Amy Winehouse hairpiece among items to be auctioned

A Propstore employee adjusts George Michael’s La Rocka Jacket

A jacket used by George Michael in a music video and a beehive hairpiece worn by Amy Winehouse are among items of music memorabilia being put up for auction.

More than 200 items, including guitars, handwritten lyrics, clothing, autographs, film and TV memorabilia, will be put on sale by Propstore next month.

The music items come from bands and singers including AC/DC, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Queen, Oasis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Marr and The Beatles.

Also listed, for between £30,000 and £60,000, is Wham! star Michael’s La Rocka jacket, which he wore duetting alongside US singer Aretha Franklin in I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).

The track reached number one in the UK and the music video featured both musicians singing in front of screens projecting the other person.

High-ticket items such as Jackson’s custom-made photo-matched leather jacket – which featured in a 1984 Pepsi commercial worn by the pop star – is listed for between £200,000 and £400,000, while AC/DC’s Angus Young Gibson SG Junior Guitar could go for between £60,000 to £120,000.

Mark Hochman, director of music and posters at Propstore, said: “Taking inspiration from last year’s highly successful music sale, we have strived to be bigger and better for 2023 and with incredible, unique content from rock and pop legends.

Noel Gallagher’s first prototype Epiphone Supernova guitar is among the items being auctioned (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“For many of these exclusive lots, it is the first time they have been offered for sale to the public and Propstore expect bidding to be highly competitive.”

Winehouse’s hairpiece, which she wore for a 2007 music video for her last album Back To Black, is estimated at between £15,000 and £30,000.

The hairpiece is seen in You Know I’m No Good, which sees the singer portraying a difficult relationship, and the track was sung by Winehouse at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

She died aged 27 in 2011.

The Beatles memorabilia being auctioned includes an autographed UK Autumn Tour 1963 concert programme, estimated at between £6,000 and £12,000, a Lennon-owned belt buckle, estimated at between £30,000 and £60,000, and a Lennon and Yoko Ono autographed book by the Japanese artist called Grapefruit, estimated at between £1,500 and £3,000.

Kiss star Paul Stanley’s autographed guitar is also up for sale (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Oasis items including Gallagher’s first prototype Epiphone Supernova guitar, estimated at between £35,000 and £70,000, and a complete set of handwritten lyrics from the record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? by Gallagher, estimated at between £8,000 and £16,000, have also been listed for auction.

A Bowie painting and sculpture catalogue, estimated at between £500 and £1,000, and an 1964 disc of the British singer’s Liza Jane, estimated at between £5,000 and £10,000, are on sale.

Also up for auction is a framed set list handwritten by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain estimated at between £10,000 and £20,000, Kiss star Paul Stanley’s autographed stage-used silver-glitter Washburn Starfire guitar for between £40,000 and £80,000, as well as Italian composer Giorgio Moroder’s Golden Globe Award for best original score for 1983’s Flashdance, which could go for between £5,000 and £10,000.

Last year’s Propstore music auction sold a set of Altec 605A monitors from Abbey Road Studios – seen in the 2021 Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back and used by the band – for £75,000, inclusive of buyer’s premium.

Exhibitions at Propstore’s office in Chenies, Rickmansworth, in Hertfordshire, will be held until November 3 by appointment.