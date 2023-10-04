‘Seismic’ by-election victory could launch Labour to Number 10, says Sarwar

Ballot box

The leader of Scottish Labour has said a win in Thursday’s “seismic” Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election could springboard his party to victory in the next general election.

With less than 24 hours before the polls open in the constituency, both Labour and the SNP took to the campaign trail on Wednesday.

The contest was called following the recall petition which ousted former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, who was kicked out of the party after she was found to have breached Covid laws at the height of the pandemic.

Anas Sarwar with Labour candidate Michael Shanks

Labour and the SNP have been the front-runners in the campaign, with their respective candidates Michael Shanks and Katy Loudon vying for the job.

Speaking to journalists in Cambuslang on Wednesday, Anas Sarwar said: “We’ve had seismic by-elections before, and it’s fair to say that the Labour Party in recent times has been on the wrong side of those seismic by-elections.”

Mr Sarwar pointed to the election of SNP stalwart Winnie Ewing in Hamilton in a 1967 poll, as well as the Glasgow East by-election the party won in 2008.

“I believe this has the potential to be a seismic by-election and then as a launchpad as we head towards that next general election,” he added.

“We approach that with excitement, we approach that with confidence, but we do it with a hunger and desire to recognise that we have come a long way in terms of persuading people that the Scottish Labour Party is back, and we’ve still got a long way to go to earn the trust of the Scottish people, and I’m absolutely determined to do that.”

Ms Loudon, who spoke to journalists in Hamilton during a campaign visit with SNP depute leader Keith Brown and MP Kirsty Blackman, was asked if she is confident of a win.

“Yes, yes, I’m feeling confident,” she said.

Katy Loudon was in Hamilton on the final day of campaigning

“We’ve been working really hard, we will continue to work hard right up until 10pm tomorrow.”

Asked what gives her such confidence when Mr Sarwar also appears to be looking forward to a win, Ms Loudon said: “It’s coming from the conversations on the doorstep.

“I wouldn’t be in this election if I didn’t think I was the best candidate to represent people here.

“What drives me is making sure that people in this area get a fair crack of the whip.

“That’s the message I’m taking out to people and that’s what people are looking for, and they’re responding to it well.”

The SNP candidate also said by-elections can “send messages” to sitting governments, telling reporters she hopes voters will “send one to Westminster to say ‘we reject your Brexit, we reject your austerity, we reject the fact that you ignore this constituency and Scotland unless it’s politically expedient for you to come and do the opposite'”.

Mr Sarwar said Ms Ferrier has not come up on the doorstep, telling reporters: “I’ve barely come across anyone that has mentioned Margaret Ferrier in recent weeks over this by-election.”

Former SNP leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Sarwar claimed, has also not been raised by voters in dealings with Labour activists.

“On the doorstep, people move on,” he said.

But Ms Loudon claimed to have spoken to a voter on Wednesday who said Labour activists are raising Ms Ferrier on the doorstep, but she said most people are focused instead on the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative candidate Thomas Kerr – a Glasgow councillor – said in a statement: “Voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West have a stark choice as they head to the polls.

“By voting for me – and the Scottish Conservatives – people will ensure that they have an MP that will be fully focused on tackling their real priorities, such as the global cost-of-living crisis, reducing NHS waiting times and protecting crucial local services.

“In sharp contrast, the SNP candidate has made it clear they will be relentlessly pushing for another independence referendum at every opportunity.

“It is also rich that Scottish Labour are claiming they will deliver change for voters when you would struggle to put a cigarette paper between them and the SNP on so many issues, including Nicola Sturgeon’s flawed gender self-ID Bill.