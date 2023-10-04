Notification Settings

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End performance of Les Miserables

UK NewsPublished:

Four protesters locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks, the group said.

Just Stop Oil protest

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End on Wednesday night.

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day.

Just Stop Oil said that four protesters then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at around 8.50pm.

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre (Just Stop Oil)

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped and the theatre was evacuated by 9.10pm.

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

In a post on X, the force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

