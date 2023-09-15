Notification Settings

Dentist admits making threat to kill MP Barry Gardiner in campaign of harassment

UK NewsPublished:

Barry Gardiner

A disgruntled dentist has admitted making a threat to kill his local MP during a four-year campaign of harassment.

Amit Kerai, 34, pleaded guilty on Friday to making the threat last August against Labour’s Barry Gardiner, who is MP for Brent North in London.

He admitted two charges of putting other people in fear of violence by harassment in abusive and threatening emails, tweets and telephone calls between 2019 and 2022.

The defendant, of Crundale Avenue, Barnet, north-west London, also admitted sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety last August 2 to call centre staff at the General Dental Council.

It is understood the defendant had a grudge after being suspended by the General Dental Council.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC had said: “The crown case summary makes clear this is a campaign of harassment that took place over a long period of time.”

The prosecution accepted Kerai’s pleas and four other charges, which he denied, will lie on file.

The defendant was remanded in custody until his provisional sentencing date on November 3.

