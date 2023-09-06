Hottest September day since 2016, Met Office says

People baking in the hot September weather

The UK has experienced the hottest September day since 2016, with temperatures reaching 32C in Kew Gardens, London, the Met Office has said.

High temperatures are forecast to continue into the weekend and will likely peak on Saturday in London, though the north of the UK is expected to be cooler by then.

It has not been this hot since June and while it is unusual for September to see temperatures exceed 30C, it is not unheard of.

This month’s hottest day ever recorded was in 1906 when a temperature of 35.6C was recorded in South Yorkshire.

Climate change is bringing hotter and longer heatwaves with meteorologists projecting that by 2070, 30C on two or more days will become more likely, with southern parts of the UK experiencing this 16 times more frequently than today.

?️ Today has been the hottest September day since 2016 with Kew Gardens, London reaching 32.0°C ? Temperatures will rise even higher over the coming days, and are likely to exceed the current UK top temperature of 2023 which stands at 32.2°C pic.twitter.com/PDTkxDFIDP — Met Office (@metoffice) September 6, 2023

US-based researchers Climate Central have calculated that this month’s late heatwave was made five times more likely because of climate change.

Tropical storms have also helped push a high pressure system over the UK and central Europe while further south, Greece and Spain have been hit with torrential downpours and flooding after a summer of intense wildfires.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for heat lasting until Sunday 9pm, meaning extra stress will be placed on the health service because of the weather, with a greater risk to those over 65 or with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

There is also a chance of tropical nights in southern parts of the UK, which are when the temperature does not dip below 20C overnight.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, has warned people to take care in the heat, especially older people, those with children and those who spend a lot of time outside.

He said: “No one is immune to the power of the sun and we know that there is growing evidence to suggest that extreme heat has an adverse effect on our health.

“It may sound like common sense, but drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.”

He also said there may be some changes to council services such as waste collection being earlier in the day and extra support for those receiving adult social care.