Full list of schools with confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

– Abbey Lane Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– All Saints C of E Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– Altrincham College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Anglo European School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Ark Boulton Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– Arthur Bugler Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Aston Manor Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Barnes Farm Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Batley Girls High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Baynards Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Beehive Lane Community Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Bentfield Primary School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Birchington Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Bishop Douglass School Finchley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Brandhall Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Broomfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Canon Slade School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Carmel College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cherry Tree Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Chipping Ongar Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Clacton County High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Claydon High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cleeve Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Cockermouth School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Cranbourne; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Danetree Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Denbigh School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– East Bergholt High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– East Tilbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Elmstead Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Eversley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Ferryhill School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Godinton Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Great Leighs Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Hadleigh High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy converter

– Harlowbury Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Harwich and Dovercourt High School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– Hatfield Heath Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Foundation school

– Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Hillhouse CofE Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Hockley Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Holcombe Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– Hornsey School for Girls; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Community school

– Hounsdown School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Jerounds Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Katherine Semar Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Katherine Semar Junior School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– King Ethelbert School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Kingsdown School; Start of Term Delayed; Not applicable; Academy special converter

– Lambourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Langney Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Lubbins Park Primary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Markyate Village School and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Mayflower Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Mersea Island School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Myatt Garden Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; – Community school

– Northampton International Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Free schools

– Our Lady’s Catholic High School; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Voluntary aided school

– Outwoods Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Community school

– Palmarsh Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Park View School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Parks Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Petroc; All pupils in face-to-face education; 16 plus; Further education

– Pippins School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Foundation school

– Prince Albert Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– Redhill School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Roding Valley High School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust); All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Special post 16 institution

– Sale Grammar School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Sandbach School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Free schools

– Scalby School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Seven Mills Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Shawfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Sir Thomas Boughey Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Springfield Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over Hulton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter

– St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, Swanley; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, Ouston; Fully remote learning; Primary; Academy converter

– St Clere’s School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, Wallsend; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Francis’ Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Gregory’s Catholic Science College; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Helena School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Ignatius College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Voluntary aided school

– St James’ Catholic Primary School, Hebburn; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter

– St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St John Vianney RC Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy converter

– St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary controlled school

– St Leonard’s Catholic School, Durham; Fully remote learning; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– St Michael’s Catholic School; All pupils in face-to-face education; All-through; Academy converter

– St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– St William of York Catholic Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Voluntary aided school

– Stanway Fiveways Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Sunny Bank Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Tendring Technology College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Appleton School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Billericay School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Bromfords School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Coopers’ Company and Coborn School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Foundation school

– The FitzWimarc School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Gilberd School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– The Honywood Community Science School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The London Oratory School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Palmer Catholic Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– The Ramsey Academy, Halstead; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy sponsor led

– The Thomas Lord Audley School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Thurston Community College; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Community school

– Waddesdon Church of England School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Wallingford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Water Lane Primary Academy; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Welbourne Primary School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Wells Park School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Not applicable; Academy special converter

– White Court School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– White Hall Academy and Nursery; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Widford School; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Community school

– Winter Gardens Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Primary; Academy sponsor led

– Wood Green Academy; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Secondary; Academy converter

– Woodkirk Academy; All pupils in face-to-face education; Secondary; Academy converter

– Woodville Primary School; Start of Term Delayed; Primary; Academy converter

– Wyburns Primary School; Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements; Primary; Academy converter