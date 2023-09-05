Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Young girl dies after going missing at Co Cork beach

UK NewsPublished:

Her body was recovered from the water at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven following a search.

Emergency Services Stock
Emergency Services Stock

A young girl has died after going missing at a beach in Co Cork.

The alarm was raised at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven around 4.40pm on Tuesday and a major search by the emergency services was launched.

Irish police said the body of a female child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm, and she was pronounced deceased.

Gardai as well as Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, Customs, Mallow River Rescue were involved in the search effort.

A post-mortem is set to take place, and the Coroner has been notified.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News