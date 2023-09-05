What the papers say – September 5

British newspapers

Gillian Keegan dominates Tuesday’s front pages after she was caught on camera complaining about her lack of thanks for doing a “good job” as school buildings remain shuttered across the nation amid the concrete crisis.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror have all run with Ms Keegan as thousands of students are forced back into pandemic-style home-schooling amid fears about the stability of school buildings built with a potentially volatile form of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Concrete crisis and ‘hot mic’ rant leave Keegan fighting for survival'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zGaaMdhQL9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 4, 2023

Tuesday's DAILY MAIL: 'Minister's TV blunder that says it all about Tory chaos'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6WEUEujz9a — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 4, 2023

The story also features on the front of The Independent.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and the Financial Times focus on how it will impact Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, pointing out that the crumbling schools crisis has put the PM on the back foot as two by-elections loom.

Tuesday's GUARDIAN: 'Sunak under pressure over school funding as concrete crisis grows'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IeYIY3MAxn — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 4, 2023

Tuesday's FT UK EDITION: 'Crumbling schools crisis puts Sunak on back foot as two by-elections loom'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0wQglG54pG — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 4, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports on a “miracle” weight loss jab that will save lives and the NHS £6.5 billion.

Tuesday's front page: 'Miracle' Weight Loss Jab To Save Lives And Cut £6.5bn Bill #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/uR8EtHdDEo pic.twitter.com/olZhRyHA2L — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 5, 2023

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle.

Tuesday's i: 'Starmer calls up Blairites to fight election – as Left demoted'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Rf3kuS9d21 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) September 4, 2023

And The Sun focuses on the rogue football fan who allegedly headbutted football pundit Roy Keane.