Man who posed for selfies as he piloted ‘flimsy’ migrant dinghy is jailed

An Egyptian man who posed for selfies as he piloted a “flimsy” inflatable dinghy with 50 migrants on board has been jailed.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou, 25, took charge of the small boat while trying to cross the English Channel in July 2022.

Abdurabou was sentenced to three years and two months in jail at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of assisting unlawful immigration to the UK and attempting to enter the country illegally.

He was arrested when he arrived in the UK and his mobile phone was seized.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou posed for selfies as he piloted the small boat (Home Office/PA)

Abdurabou took pictures of himself moments before the dinghy was intercepted by Border Force.

The pictures show the 25-year-old posing with his hand on the tiller as he steered the boat towards the UK.

Messages were also found on Abdurabou’s phone about attempting to reach the UK illegally.

Migrants were seen balancing on the edge of the inflatable dinghy while others sat on the floor of the boat, the Home Office said.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: “This pilot brazenly tried to flout our laws, and has rightly been brought to justice today.

Reda Hamoud Abdurabou (left in yellow hoodie) was arrested when he arrived in the UK (Home Office/PA)

“Putting lives at risk by steering men, women and children across the Channel in flimsy dinghies will not be tolerated and we will continue to work relentlessly to stop these completely unnecessary crossings and ensure those responsible are put behind bars.”

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said: “This defendant gloated as he risked dozens of lives by crossing the Channel illegally.

“Anyone willing to take the helm of these small boats can expect to be arrested and prosecuted.

“I want to praise the quick work of my officers who have brought this criminal to justice.