Man, woman and infant boy killed in car crash in Co Tipperary

Co Tipperary fatal crash

A man, woman and infant boy have been killed in a road crash in Co Tipperary, Gardai said.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9pm on Tuesday when a car hit a wall in the Windmill Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

Gardai said the adult male and adult female rear seat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the body of the infant boy has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

An adult male driver and adult female front seat passenger of the car have also been taken to Tipperary University Hospital where their condition is described as serious.

A young girl lays a floral tribute outside Loreto Secondary School near to the scene of a car crash in Clonmel which killed four people on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

The road in Windmill Knockbulloge will be closed to traffic overnight as emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident comes just days after four people were killed in a car crash in Clonmel, also in Co Tipperary.

Twenty four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, were killed on Friday evening hours after the teenagers received their State exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funerals for the four young people will be held later this week, after thousands attended a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to mourn the loss.

Fr Michael Toomey, a local priest in the Clonmel area who spoke at that vigil, said that the Cashel crash was “just heartbreaking”.