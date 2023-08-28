Notification Settings

In pictures: Colourful street parade brings Notting Hill Carnival to a close

UK NewsPublished:

The adult parade drew the west London festivities to a close.

Participants pass through Westbourne Park
Participants pass through Westbourne Park

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

Participants taking part in the adults parade
Participants taking part in the adult parade
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(James Manning/PA)
Paramedics (left) pass by acrobatic participants
Paramedics (left) pass by acrobatic participants
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(James Manning/PA)

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the bank holiday.

Notting Hill Carnival participants
(James Manning/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participant
An NHS supporter was among those at the carnival
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(Lucy North/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(Lucy North/PA)

Two landmarks were celebrated: the introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event; and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.

Notting Hill Carnival participants
(Lucy North/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participant
(Lucy North/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(James Manning/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants
(Lucy North/PA)
