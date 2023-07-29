Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Scooter rider dies after collision with ambulance near Barnsley

UK NewsPublished:

A man in his 30s has died after he was involved in a collision with an ambulance on Friday.

File image of an ambulance
File image of an ambulance

A scooter rider has died after he was involved in a collision with an ambulance near Barnsley on Friday night.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the crash in Hoylandswaine, but later died, South Yorkshire Police said on Saturday.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash, the driver is assisting officers with inquiries.

The collision was reported to police at about 10.25pm by a member of the public and, separately, by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The crash happened on the A628 Barnsley Road, at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We request that the privacy of the victim’s family is respected at this difficult time.

“We are again appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone on Barnsley Road at the time who may have seen the collision, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera.

“We are also appealing to any premises that has CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if those cameras caught the collision.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1232 of 28 July 2023.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News