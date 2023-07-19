India’s Tata set to bring 4,000 jobs to the UK with £4 billion battery plant

Theresa May looking around a factory

The Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover said it plans to build a £4 billion battery factory in the UK – a move the Government says will bring around 4,000 jobs.

The plant – widely reported to be set for Somerset – will become one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it starts producing in 2026, Tata Sons said on Wednesday.

“Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chairman.

The factory was earlier reported to be sited in Somerset, close to the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, which is to open later this decade.

But Tata could not confirm.

On Thursday, voters in the nearby Somerton and Frome constituency are set to vote in a new by-election.