‘British backpacker’ victim of stabbing in Australian beach resort

Noosa Beach on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland

A 25-year-old British backpacker has been stabbed by a teenager in an Australian beach resort, according to local media reports.

Police were called to Hastings Street in Noosa on the Queensland coast in the early hours of July 16 after the man was allegedly attacked by a 15-year-old boy following an argument.

The teenager had left the scene but returned with a bottle and a knife before stabbing the victim in the back and wrist, according to police.

The victim was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, according to the ABC news website.

The suspect was detained by members of the public before being arrested by police.

Police are investigating an alleged wounding in Hastings Street, Noosa this morning, July 16.?https://t.co/Lp42wBi5J9 pic.twitter.com/0222Mo1STw — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 15, 2023

A Queensland Police statement said: “Police are investigating following an alleged wounding in Hastings Street, Noosa, this morning, July 16.

“Police will allege a verbal argument between a 15-year-old male and a 25-year-old man escalated just before 4am, before the youth left and returned with a bottle and a knife and a physical altercation resulted in the 25-year-old being stabbed in the back and wrist.

“Bystanders restrained the 15-year-old boy until police arrived, arresting him.

“The 15-year-old has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

“Investigators urge anyone with information or relevant vision to contact police.

“Investigations are continuing.”