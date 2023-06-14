Sports stars and Queen Elizabeth II’s racing manager honoured at investiture

Denise Lewis

Sports stars and people who helped the Queen to enjoy her passion for horses are among those who will be recognised with royal honours on Wednesday.

Denise Lewis, 50, who won heptathlon gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, becomes a dame as president of Commonwealth Games England and for services to sport.

Ms Lewis was born in West Bromwich, West Midlands, and first came to prominence at the Birchfield Harriers club.

Her first major international breakthrough was at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, where she took gold.

All-rounder Moeen Ali (Simon Marper/PA)

The Princess Royal will be presenting the honours at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, 35, who has come out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two of the five Ashes Tests against Australia, becomes an OBE for services to cricket.

Mr Ali, who will be joined by his wife Firoza, will be missing training ahead of the first Test to attend the ceremony.

Mr Ali, who has not played an international Test for nearly two years, having previously announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, was called in earlier this month as a replacement for first-choice spinner Jack Leach, after he was ruled out with a stress fracture to his back.

Judd Trump (Mike Egerton/PA)

Judd Trump, 33, is being made an MBE for services to snooker and charity.

Mr Trump won the world championship title in 2019, with a stunning 18-9 defeat of John Higgins in the final.

He is an ambassador for Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, which provides specialist nursing care for terminally ill children in their own homes in the south west of England, and also for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Queen Elizabeth II’s racing manager John Warren, and Terry Pendry, the stud groom who held the reins of her pony Emma as the funeral cortege entered Windsor Castle, are made members of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

These are in recognition of their service to the Queen and are part of the Demise honours.

The RVO honours are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.