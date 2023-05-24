Ely riots: A timeline of events

The scene in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out after two teenagers died in a crash

The deaths of two teenagers in a road accident minutes after they had been involved in a pursuit with police sparked rioting in the Ely area of Cardiff.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died in the incident on Monday evening while riding an electric bike.

Here is a timeline of events on the evening of May 22:

– 17:59.40: CCTV footage shows the electric bike being ridden along Frank Road in Ely and travelling towards a marked police van. The bike then turns around.

– 18:00.52: Further CCTV taken from a camera on a property in Frank Road and shared on social media shows the bike being followed by the police van. The vehicle’s blue lights or sirens were not illuminated.

– 18:01.18: The police van is at New Ely Church roundabout and travels down Archer Road, Stanway Road and turns left into Howell Road.

– 18:02.31: The van turns on to Grand Avenue.

– Between 18:02.17 and 18:02.41: The fatal road traffic collision occurs in Snowden Road. At the time of the collision the police van is in Grand Avenue – half a mile away from the crash scene.