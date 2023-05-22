King hunts for solution to Highgrove rabbit problem at Chelsea Flower Show

Royal visit to Chelsea Flower Show

The Chelsea Flower Show was the perfect place for the King to find replacement plants for his garden – after they were eaten by rabbits.

It appears Charles was on the lookout for something to fill a patch in his garden at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, after the animals took a liking to some of his plants.

When he stopped at designer Jane Porter’s garden Choose Love, a lavender sage plant – salvia lavandulifolia – with delicate purple flowers caught his eye.

The designer created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers across the globe, and featured plants like old variety of roses from the Middle East or irises from north Africa that those seeking sanctuary would recognise.

She added: “He was really interested in one of the plants we’ve got because at Highgrove something’s being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it.

“I love that, that’s brilliant, he’s such a keen gardener. I’m sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden.”

Charles was making his first visit to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show as monarch and was joined by the Queen, who toured the site separately.