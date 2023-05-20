Police seize 15 dogs after man fatally injured in attack

#ARREST | GMP have made a second arrest and seized 15 dogs in relation to the dog attack which led to the death of 37-year-old Jonathan Hogg on Westleigh Lane in #Leigh.

Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized. pic.twitter.com/n5m3qGBXZy

