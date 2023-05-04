Comedian Bobby Davro’s fiancee Vicky Wright dies after cancer diagnosis

Bobby Davro with his fiancee, Vicky Wright

Vicky Wright, who was the fiancee of comedian Bobby Davro and daughter of footballer Billy Wright, has died aged 63.

Her “incredibly devastating” death on Wednesday was announced by her daughter, Kelly.

Hello everyone… Some incredibly devastating news to share… My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning,I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways. ?? pic.twitter.com/nUTW5WGvQi — Vicky Wright (@vickywright5459) May 3, 2023

Davro, 64, had revealed his partner’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper in April.

His agent confirmed to the PA news agency that she died in St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, on Wednesday morning, surrounded by her family, including Kelly and Davro.

Through Wright’s Twitter account, Kelly wrote: “Hello everyone… Some incredibly devastating news to share…

“My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning. I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways.”

Wright’s father was former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Billy, who played for England between September 1946 and May 1959 and was the first Englishman to win 100 caps before retiring and going on to be a TV football pundit.

So the news is out! It's official! I'm finally engaged to the love of my life! @vickywright5459 and we have never been happier ?Thanks to all those who have sent messages of love and congratulations ❤ pic.twitter.com/9ihjqO3MoY — Bobby Davro (@BobbyDavro1) December 4, 2022

She recently presented The Billy Wright Story, a celebration of her father’s life that gave an insight into his private life and career before his death at the age of 70 in 1994.

Her mother was Joy, of The Beverley Sisters, who died in 2015 at the age of 91. The singing trio had hits including I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and Little Drummer Boy.

Singer Beverley Knight paid tribute to Wright, writing on Twitter: “My god no. I am so, so sorry. Vicky was a gem. Sending love and healing.”

In a statement, football club Wolves said: “Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Vicky Wright.

“An inspirational woman and the daughter of a true Wolves legend. She will be dearly missed. The whole pack stands with the Wright family.”

BBC Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen wrote: “Oh no. Shattering news. I had known Vicky for more than 40 years and loved her company.