Crowds enjoy day at the races despite threat of Grand National disruption

Randox Grand National Festival 2023 – Grand National Day – Aintree Racecourse

Crowds have turned out to enjoy a day at the races despite fears of disruption as three people were arrested ahead of the Grand National.

Racegoers made their way into Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside on Saturday past about 50 protesters, holding Animal Rising banners and flags.

The group had announced plans to scale fences and enter the track, with up to 300 activists, to prevent the steeplechase from starting.

Racegoers on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

Merseyside Police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance, with a 25-year-old woman from London and a man arrested outside the racecourse on Saturday and a 33-year-old woman from the London area arrested in the Greater Manchester area earlier in the day.

Animal Rising said on their social media channels one of those arrested outside the racecourse was Claudia Penna Rojas.

Earlier in the day she told the PA news agency: “We will be slow marching around the perimeter and at some point we may peacefully try to make our way towards the track, again to prevent this race from happening because we know horses are being harmed.”

But the presence of protesters did not deter punters from enjoying the sunshine as the first race got under way at 1.45pm.

Yvonne McCoy, 45, at the races with husband Gary, 51, from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, said: “They should come in and enjoy the fun like everybody else.

“It’s only a day’s craic, isn’t it?”

Emma Simpson, from Eastham in Wirral, who was at Aintree with friends to celebrate her 40th birthday, said: “There’s ways of having a protest and ways of doing that and having an impact on people without disrupting everybody else.

“It would be a real disappointment for us if they did cancel the race.”



Megan Smith, 24, who was celebrating her hen do with family from Middlesbrough, said: “If a horse doesn’t want to do something, it won’t do it so it has got a choice whether it wants to do it or not.”

Val Westbrook, 69, from Leicester, had taken her brother Richard to the races for a surprise 60th birthday present.

She said: “I think they should be able to protest but I think there’s a way of doing it without spoiling it for everybody.”

Famous faces at the racecourse included actors Christopher Biggins and Dominic West.

A police dispersal zone is in place around the racecourse amid the threat of disruption.

A force spokesman said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event.

“This has been factored into our plans.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Jonbon ridden by jockey Aidan Coleman clear a fence on their way to winning the EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Chase on day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse (Nigel French for The Jockey Club/PA)

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible.

“Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.