NHS faces ‘unparalleled’ disruption as junior doctors begin four-day strike

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary as the BMA holds a 96-hour walkout in a dispute over pay (Jacob King/PA)

Disruption caused by the junior doctors’ strike could last “for weeks”, an NHS leader has warned as medics threatened the prospect of further walkouts.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said the strikes – which began at 7am and will continue until Saturday morning – will cause “unparalleled” upheaval and will be the “most disruptive in NHS history”.

Unions and the Government have been urged to “get on with” negotiations as NHS bosses warned that there is a heightened risk to patient safety during the walk outs.

It has been estimated that some 350,000 appointments and operations have been rescheduled as a result of the action as senior doctors and other medics who are not on strike have been diverted to cover services such as A&E and maternity care.

Sir Stephen told Times Radio: “This is going to be the most disruptive period of strike action that we’ve seen this winter, probably the most disruptive period of action in NHS history.

“A few weeks ago, when we had three days of strike action by junior doctors, we saw over 175,000 appointments and procedures having to be rescheduled, so my expectation is that we will see more and perhaps considerably more than that this time.

“Our focus has been on providing cover for absent junior doctors – they make up to half of the medical workforce – so consultants will be doing that along with other members of staff.

“But it does mean that we’re focusing on emergency services – and of course those staff who are covering can’t be in two places at once so that does mean disruption and cancellations and rescheduling, I’m afraid.”

Striking junior doctors on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary (Jacob King/PA)

Asked about comments that the strike will cause disruption for at least a month, he said: “It will certainly last weeks.

“We’ve asked hospitals to reschedule appointments as quickly as possible but this is going to cause unparalleled disruption, so it will take some time.”

He also warned that cover for emergency services is “fragile”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are working very hard to ensure those emergency services are kept safe, that is our priority, but I’ve also got no doubt that that cover is very fragile.

“We will endeavour to keep patients safe, particularly in those emergency services but that is becoming harder every time we have this strike action.”

The junior doctors operating on your appendix are paid just £66.55 between them. For a potentially life-saving procedure, which lasts about an hour. Is this a fair price to put on high quality healthcare? #PayRestoration #JuniorDoctorsStrike pic.twitter.com/Z70GqAd0aJ — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) April 11, 2023

The NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, urged the Government and the British Medical Association to “get on” with negotiations.

“We would emphasise today, once again, the importance of finding a way for these two sides to start to talk to each other because at the moment it feels like their positions are extremely entrenched,” the organisation’s chief executive Matthew Taylor told Good Morning Britain.

“Both sides are going to end up negotiating – we all know that – so I guess we want to say ‘please get on with it’.”

He said the strikes are “incredibly serious”, adding: “You can’t take out half your medical workforce and not have an impact on patient safety, on patient dignity.”

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, told Times Radio that the junior doctors’ strike could lead to an “increased risk to patient safety” in emergency care.

“(NHS trust leaders) are worried that they will be incredibly stretched in providing those emergency services which have to keep operating – so that’s in A&E, critical care services, maternity services, neonatal care, for example.

“So those are the services that will be prioritised and trusts have been redeploying all of their resources towards those services, but they’re telling us that the risk to patient safety and those services also is increased this time.”

Asked about the prospect of bringing in the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) to help reach a resolution between the parties, she added: “It’s always helpful to have a third party, someone who’s objective to help facilitate a conversation so that could be one way forward.

“I think we need all parties in this dispute to be open to negotiation and open to compromise and just to start talking to put strikes on pause.”

A child joins striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary (Jacob King/PA)

But the BMA warned that unless the Government entered talks it would “reserve the right” to conduct more strikes.

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairman of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors’ committee, told the PA news agency: “Strikes are by nature designed to be disruptive, to put pressure on the Government to come to the table to ultimately work towards an end to this dispute.

“Where we go forward is, of course, reserving the right for further industrial action if the Government doesn’t negotiate with us, but that’s all we want them to do.

“We just want them to come to the table in an honest and meaningful way.

“But of course if they don’t, then we would reserve the right for further industrial action.”

He added: “The Government has not even tried to meet us anywhere in the middle, it hasn’t give us a counter-offer at all.

“We’ve extended our olive branch many times and (Health Secretary) Steve Barclay is continuing to kick the can down the road, which is why we need to see some goodwill from him.”

He said that a “credible” offer from the Government would lead to doctors calling off the strike action for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Dr Sumi Manirajan, deputy co-chairwoman of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors’ committee, told Sky News the union could not guarantee that lives would not be put at risk during action.

“I can’t guarantee that no lives will be put at risk but what I can guarantee is that 500 patients are dying (every week) waiting for care at the moment,” she said.

“What I can guarantee is that emergency care, essential care will be provided by expert clinicians in hospitals.

“So what I’m saying is that, no, I can’t guarantee that no life will be at risk this week but that’s because lives are being put at risk every single week.”

11-15 April will be the next round of Junior Doctors strike action in England. The Government is still refusing to make a credible offer – or any offer at all – to resolve our dispute. Read more: https://t.co/QLr4vbxHF9 pic.twitter.com/PTP86e9HjK — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) March 23, 2023

The British Medical Association (BMA) has estimated that up to 50,000 junior doctors are out on strike.

The strikes centre around a pay row between the BMA and Government, with the union claiming junior doctors in England have seen a 26% real-terms pay cut since 2008/09 because pay rises have been below inflation.

The union has asked for a full pay restoration that the Government said would amount to a 35% pay rise – which ministers have said is unaffordable.

The union said that junior doctors can earn as little as £14.09 per hour in their basic pay packet.

Mr Barclay said: “It is extremely disappointing the BMA has called strike action for four consecutive days.

“Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximise disruption after the Easter break.

“I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35% pay rise is unreasonable – it would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of over £20,000.

“If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.