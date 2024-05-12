What the papers say – May 12

A range of stories feature on the front of Sunday’s newspapers, including an accusation against Tory defector Natalie Elphicke and a crackdown on Civil Service jobs.

The Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday say former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland accused Tory defector Ms Elphicke of asking him to interfere in the sexual assault trial of her ex-husband.

The Sunday Telegraph reports Civil Service diversity jobs will be banned in a new crackdown on “woke” spending.

The Sunday Express says Labour’s pledge to boost trade union rights could cost the average household an extra £225 a year in council tax.

The Observer looks to the conflict in Gaza, with families fleeing Rafah as Israel is “set to open all-out assault”.

The Sunday Mirror leads with former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan speaking about a “very scary” psychotic episode.

Racism is getting worse in the Metropolitan Police, according to the Independent, with figures revealing that tribunals for racial discrimination have increased by 110% in a year.

And the Daily Star says Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel wants to see a darts player on this year’s show.