What the papers say – April 7

No story dominates the Good Friday newspaper front pages with a range of different splashes – although one bank holiday tradition does appear in several titles.

Both the Daily Mirror and The Sun warn of “Easter getaway chaos”, while The Independent joins them in warning of another difficult weekend for travellers.

The Independent front page says two million Britons are heading abroad in the “biggest getaway since Brexit” with long queues for passport checks at Dover, cancelled flights and French protests lying in wait.

The Sun adds gridlock for those staying at home to the mix on what it labels “Bad Friday”.

The Sun labels it "Bad Friday".

The Daily Mirror at least finds a silver lining for the holiday weekend in the shape of the weather.

The visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland for the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement features on the front of The Daily Telegraph with warnings of attacks on police by dissident republicans.

The Daily Telegraph's front page headline is 'IRA terror threat fear ahead of Biden visit'

The Telegraph also features potential reparations after the King ordered research into the royal family’s links with the slave trade, a story which dominates the front of The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail headline: "Royals hit by new payout demands over slavery links"

That story also features on The Guardian which focuses on a call from the Lord Speaker for more experts appointed to the House of Lords, rather than government allies.

The Guardian headline: "Lords needs more experts, says speaker, as former PMs line up allies"

The Times looks ahead to next week’s planned junior doctors’ strike and warns it could “overwhelm” A&E departments.

Ukraine is the focus for the Daily Express, which reports on the war-torn country’s ambassador to the UK insisting they will fight to “the last man” rather than negotiate with Russia.

For the second day running, the i leads on smart motorways as it says pressure is growing to scrap the entire network.