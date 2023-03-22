Four arrests after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Northampton,

Police stock

Two men and two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Northampton.

Officers were called to Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday following reports that a boy had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old boy died shortly afterwards.

Four males, aged 49, 21, 16 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the boy’s death. They remain in police custody.

A murder investigation has been launched in Northampton following the death of a 16-year-old in the Kingsthorpe area of the town today (Wednesday, March 22). 1/3 — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) March 22, 2023

A police cordon remains in place at the scene.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said: “This is an exceptionally sad and tragic incident in which a young boy with his whole life ahead of him has died and I want to reassure the public that we are absolutely determined to bring the people involved to justice.

“Arrests were promptly made this evening and enquiries are continuing to move at a fast pace however I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to please do so.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in the Kingsthorpe area to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”