Mounting cost of energy bills support sends public borrowing to February record

The soaring cost of energy bills support sent UK Government borrowing ballooning to a record £16.7 billion last month, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that government borrowing in February jumped by £9.7 billion year on year, due to around another £9.3 billion in costs from energy support schemes.
The cost of energy support has now reached about £34 billion since it was put in place last October to help households and businesses cope with rocketing gas and electricity bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in last week’s Spring Budget that the energy price guarantee capping bills at £2,500 a year will be extended for households for another three months, from April to June.
The latest ONS data also revealed that £6.9 billion of interest payable on debt also pushed February borrowing higher, although this was down by £1.3 billion – the first fall in debt interest payments since April 2021 due to easing inflation.
Public sector borrowing was the highest February figure since monthly records began in 1993 and higher than the £11.7 billion expected by most economists.
It takes the year-to-date total to £132.2 billion.
This was £15.5 billion more than the same period last year and the third highest financial year-to-February borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.
Mr Hunt said: “Borrowing is still high because we’re determined to support households and businesses with rising prices and are spending about £1,500 per household to pay just under half of people’s energy bills this winter.
“What will bring these costs right down is lower inflation, which is why it remains one of our top priorities to halve it this year, alongside growing our economy and reducing debt.”