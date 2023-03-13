Father of An Irish Goodbye star hails son’s Oscar-winning performance

Ivan Martin with a miniature Oscar statuette

The father of one of the stars of An Irish Goodbye has spoken of his pride in his son’s performance, saying he “made the film”.

Belfast actor James Martin stars in An Irish Goodbye, which won the Oscar for best live action short film.

The film follows the story of two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death to fulfil her bucket list.

James is the first star with Down’s Syndrome to win at the Academy Awards.

Ivan Martin has spoken of his pride in his son, James Martin, who starred in Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye (Liam McBurney/PA)

His father, Ivan Martin, praised him, saying: “James made the film. He put on a terrific performance. The proof of the pudding is in the Oscar.

“They all have every right to be proud of themselves. It’s won an Oscar not because James has Down’s Syndrome – it’s a damn good film and they all acted their socks off in it. Deservedly it’s been recognised.”

Mr Martin revealed that his son was not feeling the nerves in the run-up to the Oscars ceremony.

“It was getting closer and James says to me ‘Dad, don’t you worry, I just have a feeling we’re going to get nominated. It’s a brilliant story, the Oscars are on the day of my birthday’ and he’s not so slow, he was right,” he said.

James has been a member of the Babosh drama group at Belfast’s Belvoir Studio Theatre for a number of years.

“He joined when he was about 10 or so and he’s been there ever since,” said Mr Martin.

“He always enjoyed it and he loved the Christmas show and the end-of-term show.”

James Martin with his brother Daniel, mother Suzanne and father Ivan with his Bafta for An Irish Goodbye (Family handout/PA)

Mr Martin admitted he felt some apprehension when his son started to take on bigger and more demanding acting roles.

“Initially people think ‘Will he be able to do this?’ – even me,” he said.

“When the final script came in, James had 59 pages and I said ‘This is a big ask here, I don’t know if James will be able to learn 59 pages’.

“We were going away on holiday and we always set aside time to read on holiday, but on this occasion James didn’t. He brought his script and every day he was sitting going through it.

“After the first day (of filming) I said ‘How was James with his script?’, and he was word perfect. He must get it by osmosis – he reads it and reads it and once it’s in it sticks.

“He just fitted into that like someone with a favourite jacket. The rest, as they say, is history.”

An Irish Goodbye star James Martin has been a member of the Babosh drama group in Belfast for a number of years (Arts Council Northern Ireland/Brian Morrison/PA)

Mr Martin said that, despite obstacles, his son has always been confident in his abilities.

“James went to the Oscars quite convinced he was going to win,” he said.

“He wasn’t being big-headed or arrogant about it, that’s not him. But he just had this belief and he’s always had that. This belief that he can do this.

“He wanted to act and he did it.

“If you happen to have Down’s Syndrome there’s no doubt that you have it.

“These folk have shown that they can do it, they can bring home the bacon, they can do the business. That’s important and it does inspire others.”

Mr Martin spoke about the impact of his son being cast in An Irish Goodbye, which has now been globally recognised.

“They’ll think ‘James Martin was on the TV… maybe I can do that’,” he said.

“That’s marvellous, and he’s very conscious of that and conscious that he’s perhaps making a pathway for some other people.”

Mr Martin has briefly spoken to his son, who is still enjoying the celebrations in Los Angeles.

“What he did say is that he was knackered,” he said.

“He said ‘I have loads to tell you but I’ll tell it to you when I come back, in order, so we have more time to go through it’.

“I said ‘You go and enjoy yourself. Are you going to bed now?’ He said ‘No, nobody seems interested in going to bed so we’ll maybe stay up a wee bit longer’.”

The celebrations are set to continue when the cast and crew return to Belfast, Mr Martin said.

“We want him to get back, get settled and then we’ll have a family and friends showing of the film.”