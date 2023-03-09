Government expected to confirm HS2 delays to cut costs – report

An HS2 worker

The Government is expected to announce shortly that certain sections of HS2 will be delayed to save money, it has been reported.

The BBC said it understands this will primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and between Crewe and Manchester.

Tory MP Simon Clarke, former chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “This would be a sensible decision.

“Having observed HS2’s progress as chief secretary, I have serious doubts as to value for money and cost control.”

Phase One of HS2 involves the railway being built between London and Birmingham, with the line extended from the West Midlands to Crewe in Phase 2a.

Phase 2b will connect both Crewe to Manchester and the West Midlands to the East Midlands.