Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men appear at court in connection with death of man in Greenock

UK NewsPublished:

Two men aged 22 and 28 have appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Neil Canney.

Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock following the death of Neil Canney
Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock following the death of Neil Canney

Two men have appeared at court in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Mr Canney.

Both entered no plea and were remanded in custody and will appear again within the next eight days.

Neil Canney death
Neil Canney died on February 28 in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a property on Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

UK News

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News