Two men appear at court in connection with death of man in Greenock

Police at the scene on Nairn Road in Greenock following the death of Neil Canney

Two men have appeared at court in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw in North Lanarkshire, appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Mr Canney.

Both entered no plea and were remanded in custody and will appear again within the next eight days.

Neil Canney died on February 28 in Greenock (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Canney, 37, was found seriously injured at a property on Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28.