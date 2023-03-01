Search for Constance Marten’s baby ends in tragedy as remains found

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford and Sussex Police Chief Superintendent James Collis have been updating the media on the major search for the baby.

A major search for the missing two-month-old child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has ended in tragedy as police announced they had found the remains of a baby.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation, told reporters that remains had been found in a wooded area.

The couple were arrested on Monday in Brighton after avoiding police for more than seven weeks but were without their child.

Search teams have been scouring a 90-mile square area of the Sussex countryside (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

They refused to tell police where the baby was, sparking a massive hunt across a wide area of the Sussex countryside.

More than 200 officers and specialist search teams scoured the area around Stanmer Villas, where the couple were finally caught after a tip-off from a member of the public.

They were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The couple remain in custody after police were granted a 36-hour custody extension by Brighton magistrates.

Constance Marten (Greater Manchester police/PA)

Speaking to reporters at Sussex Police headquarters on Wednesday evening, Mr Basford said: “It is my very sad duty to update this afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance and Mark Gordon were arrested discovered the remains of a baby.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

“This is an outcome that myself and that many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen.