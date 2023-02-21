HSBC posts earnings leap and boosts shareholder payouts amid break-up calls

Banking stock

HSBC has reported a near-doubling of profits at the end of 2022 and revealed plans for a special shareholder payout on top of its highest dividend for four years as it defends itself in the face of break-up calls from its biggest investor.

The banking giant unveiled a better-than-expected jump of more than 90% in pre-tax profits to 5.2 billion US dollars (£4.3 billion) for the final three months of the year.

Overall for 2022, it posted a slight drop in pre-tax profits, down by 7.3% to 17.5 billion dollars (£14.6 billion).

The group announced total dividends of 32 cents a share for 2022 – the highest level since 2018 – and looked to further appease shareholders by saying it will hand out a special dividend after the sale of its business in Canada later this year.

It comes as HSBC has been under pressure from its largest shareholder Ping An, a Chinese insurance group, which has been leading a campaign to push for a split of HSBC’s Asian and western banking businesses to boost profits.

Noel Quinn, group chief executive, said the results marked “another good year for HSBC”.

He said: “We completed the first phase of our transformation and our international connectivity is now underpinned by good, broad-based profit generation around the world.

“This contributed to a strong overall financial performance. We are on track to deliver higher returns in 2023 and have built a platform for further value creation.

“With the delivery of higher returns, we will have increased distribution capacity and we will also consider a special dividend once the sale of HSBC Canada is completed.”

HSBC reported revenues up 4% to 51.7 billion US dollars (£43 billion), driven in part by strong growth in net interest income across all of the group’s global businesses.

The group added it expects to record a net interest income of at least 36 billion US dollars (£30 billion) for the coming year, based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates.

But it set aside another 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) for expected bad debts in the fourth quarter of last year, flagging its exposure to commercial real estate in mainland China, as well as businesses in the UK.

Its annual report published alongside the results showed that the group cut its bonus pool by 4% to 3.4 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) for 2022.

However, chief executive Noel Quinn saw his total pay package swell to 5.6 million US dollars (£4.7 million) from 4.9 million US dollars (£4.1 million) in 2021 as he picked up a 2.2 million US dollar (£1.8 million) annual bonus.

The group said it hiked fixed pay by 5.5% on average in 2023, following a 3.6% rise in 2022, taking into account the “impact of inflation in each country where we operate”.

It stressed that increases were targeted towards more junior and middle management workers, who see fixed pay represent a larger proportion of their overall earnings.

Most senior leaders and executive directors have not been given fixed pay rises this year, it added.

HSBC added that the UK’s plans to scrap the bonus cap for bankers “will eventually allow us to place more emphasis on variable pay in the overall package”.