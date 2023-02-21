Brexit deal possible within days but will need EU concessions – DUP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

A deal that would allow a return of power-sharing in Northern Ireland is still possible in the coming days, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said, but it will require further concessions from Brussels.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that he had been encouraged by the progress that had been made in talks with the UK Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying “lines have been crossed” by the EU side which it had previously refused to countenance.

However, he said Brussels needed to accept that goods traded within Northern Ireland were subject to UK laws and standards, and not those of the EU, if there was to be an agreement that would allow his party to return to power-sharing at Stormont.

“It is possible given the level of progress that has been made and the principles that have already, I’m told, been agreed the outstanding issues could be resolved within the next few days,” he told reporters at Westminster.

“In judging the progress I believe has been made so far, I think lines have been crossed. Therefore, that suggests to me there is the potential to resolve this issue.”

He added: “We can’t have a situation where businesses in Northern Ireland are able to bring goods in from Great Britain and sell them as UK standard products, and make the same product themselves in Northern Ireland but they are required to make them to EU standards.