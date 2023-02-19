SNP leadership hopeful Regan lays out her planned route to independence

Ash Regan

A pro-independence majority at any election in Scotland should be enough to trigger negotiations to leave the UK, SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan said as she laid out her stall for party members.

The former minister, who announced plans to stand for the top job in the Sunday Mail, said she would bring together pro-independence parties and organisations to discuss the way forward for the movement in a constitutional convention.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Regan added that any pro-independence majority at a Westminster or Holyrood election should be taken as a mandate for independence and she would – if first minister – then invite the UK Government to negotiate Scotland’s departure from the union.

50%+1 of combined votes from pro-independence parties in any WM or HR election is a clear instruction from the electorate that we commence withdrawal negotiations from the U.K. Independence – nothing less pic.twitter.com/egYyyeDa8c — Ash Regan MSP (@AshtenRegan) February 19, 2023

She said: “On my first day as leader, I will call for an independence convention to be held.

“This will involve all pro-independence parties, independence organisations, think tanks and civil society to organise a new independence campaign body.

“We will create a new vision of an independent Scotland.

“We will build coalitions, reach out across all of the society and secure a pro-independence majority, which cannot be ignored.”

Holding a constitutional convention has long been a policy of the Alba Party and its leader Alex Salmond – who on Friday praised both Ms Regan and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is considered a leading candidate for the SNP leadership.

In her statement, Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ms Regan added: “I propose that we take control of the process towards independence ourselves.

“If pro-independence parties – with a clear mandate for such actions in their manifestos – have more than 50% plus one of the votes cast in a Westminster or Holyrood election, this will be a clear instruction that Scotland wishes to be an independence nation.

“We will invite the Westminster Government to the Scottish Government to commence negotiations and a timeframe for Scotland’s withdrawal from the UK.”

The former community safety minister – who resigned from her position in protest against gender recognition reforms – promised a government she leads would be based on “competency” and would seek to deliver on “the nation’s priorities”.

Delighted to see this. Both Ash & Kate are candidates of the highest calibre. I’m proud to support Ash given her solid left wing credentials working with @Common_Weal & the courage & leadership she has shown in standing up for the rights of women & girls. https://t.co/G6O47s1e9G — Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) February 19, 2023

Ms Regan’s campaign has already received a boost as fellow SNP rebel Joanna Cherry announced her support.

Ms Cherry has been a longstanding critic of the party’s leadership in recent years and has repeatedly clashed with its policy on gender reforms.

The Edinburgh South West MP said on Twitter on Sunday: “I am proud to support Ash given her solid left wing credentials working with @Common_Weal and the courage and leadership she has shown in standing up for the rights of women and girls.”

Ms Regan’s candidacy announcement came at the same time – and in the same newspaper – as Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who threw his hat in the ring after much speculation about his position.

Mr Yousaf said this week – which saw the shock resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – had seen a “rollercoaster of emotions”, adding: “You’ve got to put yourself forward if you think you’re the best person for the job. And I do.

“This is the top job in the country, and it needs somebody who has experience.”