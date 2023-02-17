Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle

Industrial strike

Ambulance workers will stage a fresh strike on Friday in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Members of the GMB and Unite in the West Midlands will mount picket lines outside hospitals across the region.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “West Midlands ambulance workers are on strike over this year’s pay.

“But ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year’s cost of living crisis hasn’t happened.

Ambulances outside ambulance headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

“They are wrong.

“The Government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer?

“It’s simple – talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year.