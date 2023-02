Range Rover driver caused death and injury by dangerous driving in A40 crash

Park Royal crash

A man has admitted killing a beautician when he ploughed his Range Rover through a Tesla dealership and ended up on a west London railway track.

Rida Kazem, 23, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Yagmur Ozden, 33, in a crash on the A40 westbound near Ealing, Greater London, Isleworth Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Kazem, of Costons Avenue, Greenford, also admitted a second offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Zamarod Arif, 26 at the time, who was critically hurt in the same incident.

Baghdad-born Ms Ozden, who was a passenger, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 3.48am on August 22 2022.

The Range Rover Sport, which costs from £80,000 for a basic model, collided with a stationary Tesla and some of it ended up on the tracks at Park Royal Tube station.

Kazem, who was bearded and wearing a grey jumper, spoke to confirm his name and twice plead guilty.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn said Kazem has previous speeding convictions, including one recent offence for driving 95mph in a 50mph zone before this incident.

David Rhodes, for Kazem, said his client was a “young man of otherwise good character”.

He added: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

He said Kazem had “suffered a serious injury himself” during the crash, resulting in the amputation of his left leg, for which he may have to undergo further surgery.

Judge Robin Johnson adjourned the case and remanded him in custody, to next appear at the same court on April 21 for sentencing.

He said: “Your case will be adjourned for the preparation of a report on the topic of dangerousness by the probation service and for both parties to gather of information in respect of the prosecution and your mitigation.