Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – February 12

UK NewsPublished:

The papers say the BBC Chairman undermined trust in the broadcaster by failing to reveal his role in Boris Johnson’s £800,000 loan.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The front pages for Sunday carry more allegations in the “Cash for Boris” row, discussions around Britain sending weapons to Ukraine and speculation on the ongoing mystery of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The Independent and The Sunday Times report that the BBC Chairman Richard Sharp undermined trust in the broadcaster and the public appointments system by failing to reveal his role in facilitating Boris Johnson’s loan of up to £800,000.

Hundreds of surgeries have been forced to cut their hours of operation due to being unable to afford heating bills, according to Sunday People.

British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under plans that would mark a deepening of the country’s ties with Nato, The Sunday Telegraph writes.

The Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the brother of James Bulger on the 30th anniversary of the murder of the two-year-old boy.

The Sun on Sunday claims police are looking into two “suspicious” men who were spotted by a witness near the dog-walking route of missing mother Nicola Bulley.

The Sunday Mirror features a “confession” from singer Ben Ofoedu about cheating on his fiancee Vanessa Feltz.

And the Daily Star Sunday says soaring energy bills are causing nudists to keep their clothes on.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News