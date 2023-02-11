Appeal for Turkey-Syria earthquake rescue efforts reaches £50m

Middle East earthquake rescue teams

The aid effort to rescue and support victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake has raised more than £50 million in two days.

The death toll from the disaster, which happened in the early hours of Monday February 6, is now approaching 25,000, with thousands more left injured or homeless.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities says its appeal has raised £52.8 million in two days – including £5 million in aid match from the UK Government.

Devastating earthquakes have hit Turkey and Syria, killing and injuring thousands of people. Survivors urgently need rescue, medical aid, shelter, blankets and food. Today the DEC is launching the #TurkeySyriaAppeal. Donate now to help save lives: https://t.co/267b15rrEn pic.twitter.com/vTEFFwy2d9 — DEC (@decappeal) February 9, 2023

Freezing conditions, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight, are affecting those who have lost their homes, and tremors are still being felt in the area on Saturday morning.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the British public for their hugely generous response to this horrific disaster.

“It’s impossible not to see the images on TV and hear the stories coming from Turkey and Syria and not be moved.

Humanitarian Aid being loaded onto aircraft at RAF Brize Norton ahead of being transported to Turkey in support of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria (Sharron Floyd/MoD/PA)

“Compassion comes in many forms, but we are urging people to donate money rather than things.

“What people in Turkey and Syria need today may not be what they need tomorrow and giving cash means that DEC charities can get help to people quickly and provide a wide range of support over a longer period of time.”

Work being carried out includes NGO Violet, an ActionAid partner charity, rescuing a young girl trapped in rubble in north-west Syria after being trapped for more than 36 hours.

The girl is said to have asked rescuers to go home before remembering her house had been destroyed.

In Turkey, CARE International has been distributing winter clothes, blankets, generators, food and drinking water. In Syria, it will be using DEC funding to distribute stocks of essential items including tents and blankets provided by the UK Government.