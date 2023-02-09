Daniel Craig appeals for donations to help earthquake victims

60 Years of James Bond

Daniel Craig will star in TV adverts telling the public they “can and must” help in the wake of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The former James Bond actor, 54, will urge Britons to donate to those “in desperate need of life-saving support” in adverts which will be shown after the ITV evening news.

He is lending his support to the Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), which is co-ordinating a joint fundraising appeal by 14 British humanitarian charities, after the earthquakes on Monday.

The actor will say: “Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there.

Tamsin Greig is asking for donations from the public for the DEC (Ian West/PA)

“And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold?

“They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world. Their own homes are no longer safe.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale.”

Actress Tamsin Greig will appear in a similar film to be shown on the BBC while Sir Michael Palin and the Rev Richard Coles are voicing audio clips to be broadcast on Friday.

The Government is matching all donations made by the public to the DEC appeal to a total value of £5 million.

The DEC said it expects humanitarian needs to grow in the coming days, with access to shelter, clean water and warmth all potential issues.