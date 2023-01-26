Sexual offences logged by police in England and Wales hit record high

Crime figures

The number of police-recorded sexual offences in England and Wales has hit a record high.

There were 199,021 sex crimes logged by forces in the year to September 2022. This is up 22% compared with the year ending March 2020 (163,244), prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Of these, 35% (70,633) were rapes – a 20% increase from the 59,104 recorded in the 12 months to March 2020.

The figures, published on Thursday, also show the overall number of crimes recorded by England and Wales police forces exceeded pre-pandemic levels to reach 6.6 million in the 12 months to September. This was 10% higher than the year to March 2020 when 6.1 million offences were recorded.

The ONS urged “caution” when interpreting the data on sexual offences, which could be affected by a “number of factors” including improvements in how police record crime as well as victims being more willing to come forward and report incidents in light of high-profile cases and campaigns.

Meghan Elkin, from the ONS, said police-recorded crime figures are a “better indicator of police activity”, rather than providing a reliable insight into crime trends.

“While police-recorded sexual offences are the highest annual figures recorded for England and Wales, the crime survey shows no significant change in prevalence.