Man in maternity wing security scare re-arrested over suspected terror offence

St James’s Hospital incident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after he was allegedly seen with a suspected firearm and a suspicious package at a hospital’s maternity wing.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, but police later said he was re-arrested on Friday evening under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Army specialists and a bomb disposal unit attended the scene on Friday and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.