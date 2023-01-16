Teenager appears in court charged with murder of Cody Fisher

Cody Fisher

An 18-year-old man charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day has appeared in court.

Reegan Anderson is the third man to be charged with the murder of 23-year-old Mr Fisher on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26, and has also been charged with affray.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Brinsford on Monday, Anderson was not asked to enter pleas and will appear again on March 17.

Crane nightclub in Adderley Street, Digbeth (Phil Barnett/PA)

Judge Paul Farrer KC said: “You will be back before the court on March 17 when the court will make further directions and the charge will be put to you and you will be required to respond to it.

“I fix the trial date for July 3 which is the date I have fixed for two others.”

Anderson, 18, of Erdington, was remanded in custody after the hearing.

He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court again in March for a plea and trial preparation hearing alongside Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, who were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.

Mr Fisher died at the scene at Crane nightclub (Phil Barnett/PA)

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, are also set to face trial on July 3, while another suspect has been released on bail.

Police have set up a dedicated webpage for members of the public to send footage, pictures and information to detectives as the investigation into the killing continues.